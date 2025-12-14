Single-family home in Orland Park sells for $520,000

A 1,930-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1981, has changed hands.

The home at 13411 Westgate Court in Orland Park was sold on Nov. 19 for $520,000, or $269 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,864-square-foot single-family home at 8841 Briarwood Lane, sold in November, for $449,000, a price per square foot of $241. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 8911 Butterfield Lane, in March, a 1,839-square-foot single-family house was sold for $519,000, a price per square foot of $282. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July, a 1,528-square-foot single-family home at 13335 Firestone Drive, sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.