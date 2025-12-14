Four-bedroom home sells in Geneva for $1.45 million

A single-family house located at 1417 Sherwood Lane in Geneva changed owners on Dec. 4.

The 5,780-square-foot home, built in 1990, was sold for $1.45 million, or $251 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking spot for three cars. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been sold:

· At 970 Brigham Way, in July, a 2,833-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 6,845-square-foot single-family home at 1088 Dunstan Road, sold in October, for $1.68 million, a price per square foot of $245. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· In August, a 3,059-square-foot single-family home at 720 Brigham Court, sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.