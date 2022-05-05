Thank you Teacher letters for the Putnam County Record

Teacher: Michelle Edens

Mrs. Edens has been an absolutely amazing teacher!! Has handled big attitudes in little kids amazingly!! She also helps them learn how to deal with emotions!

Lydia Siegmann, Granville

Teacher: Ashley Bush

Thank you for being the best Teacher in the world! You always make me feel better -

Bryson Smith, Hennepin

Teacher: Mrs. Sobkowiak PCPS 1A

Thank you for being a great teacher and helping Brinlee become a more confident student. She absolutely loves being in your class and it’s been a great year for her!

Brinlee Grandadam, Granville

Teacher: Mrs Lanie Smyk

Thank you for being the best teacher ever! You are the best at helping with Math when I struggle!

Caron Mcdonald, Hennepin

Teacher: Jamie Kunkel

You are so kind. I love having you as my teacher! Thank you so much!!

Kynslee Casey, Granville

Teacher: Chris Walker

Thank you for pushing and helping me grow through the times I was ready to give up. You continued to keep in contact when I left and words can’t describe how thankful I am. You inspired me to become the teacher who truly connects with their students!

Destinee Gonzalez, Alpharetta, GA

Teacher: Wendy Louis

Thank you for always being there for me. Some days are a lot harder for me than others my special needs brain does not always want to do what I think it should do. Keagan

Keagan Feller, Granville

Teacher: Natalie Hulstrom

You have never been anything less than a second mom to me. You never hesitate to jump in and help kids that need it, and for that, I will forever be grateful. You go above and beyond to help kids be successful, no matter what it is, even creating a bowling team for me and my future. Thank you so much for being the best teacher!

Emma Nicoli, Hennepin

Teacher: Mary Henderson

Mrs. Henderson is one of the best teachers I know. Not only because I’m her daughter, but because I see her passion everyday. She constantly brings her work home and talks highly of every student she has ever had. She always tries to include students who may be left out, and shows deep emotions in regards to students who may not be in the best situation. The moment I saw this contest I knew I had to enter her. She is strong, hardworking, and determined to make sure everyone of her students learns and succeeds. This is not just me talking either, as I have had many people talk to me about how much my mother made their life better.

Hannah Henderson, Granville

Teacher: Annette Davis

I hope the last 3 years have been nothing but bliss and happy memories to finish out your career at pc. I’ll never forget our long talks and all of the advice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for help shape the person I have become.

Isabelle Lyons, Standard

Teacher: John Slingsby

Thanks Uncle Slick for making my Jr High years FUN!!

Michael Slingsby, Granville

Teacher: Anne Downey

You are so kind and smart. I love having you as my teacher! Thank you so much!!

Karter Kling, Granville

Teacher: Michelle Edens

You are so kind and I love having you as my teacher!! Thank you so much!

Kynslee Casey, Granville

Teacher: Valerie Peterson

You are so kind and smart. I love having you as my teacher! Thank you so much!!

Ayden Clark, Granville

Teacher: Mrs. Edens

By far the best preschool teacher ever. Shelby was always so excited for school. She loved coming home and singing the songs they learned. You helped to prepare Shelby for all day school and laid the foundation for her continued success in school.

Lynn Cwikla, Cedar Point

Teacher: Jodie Goetz

Thank you for everything that you do for me. You are an amazing teacher and I’m so happy that I get to call you my teacher. Thank you for all the jokes that we have. Thank you for everything you do for me and your students. If I didn’t get to call you my teacher I don’t think I’d be able to succeed like I am right now.

Molly Miller, Mark

Teacher: Michelle Eden’s

I love Mrs Eden’s because when I’m not feeling good she gives me really good hugs and reads me silly stories.

Luca Krowlek, McNabb

Teacher: Michelle Edens

Thank you for being such a great influence in my life and always motivating me to push forward! You a such an amazing teacher!

Melanie Trinidad, Granville

Teacher: Matthew Gimbal

Thank you for teaching me to challenge my own way of thinking and making me a better person for it. I owe all of my success to you.

Miranda Nutter, Hennepin

Teacher: Amy Roach

Best teacher and mom on the face of the earth. Always caring for her students in every way she can, and the most patient and helpful teacher!

Molly Roach, Hennepin

Teacher: Jennifer Ibarra

Thank you for being an amazing teacher!

Whitney Crocker, Scobey, Montana