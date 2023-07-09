Bi-County wins District 20 Junior League softball title

MARK - The Bi-County Junior League softball team took one slip in tournament play, but came back to claim the District 20 championship, defeating La Salle, 9-8, Friday, July 7 in Mark.

Paige Tonioni drove in Sarah Schennum for the winning run to send Bi-County to State.

Bi-County opened district play with a 14-4 win over Spring Valley on Saturday, July 1 and beat LaSalle, 14-2, on Wednesday, July 5, to advance to the championship game.

La Salle worked its way through the losers’ bracket defeating Spring Valley, 11-1, on Thursday, July 6.

LaSalle then beat Bi-County 13-7 in the first game of the title series to force the winner-take-all second game, which Bi-County won 9-8.

Bi-County advanced to the state tournament on Saturday morning in Brookfield, falling 15-7 to Sterling.

In its second game at State on Saturday, Bi-County bounced back to beat Pike County, 9-3.

Team members for Bi-County are Chloe Parcher, Yesenia Avila, Britney Trinidad, Paige Tonioni, Myah Richardson, Finley Rue, Piper Terando, Sarah Schennum, Sofia Borri, Cadence Breckenridge and Reagan Fundell.

Coaches are Shannon Jenkins, Steve Tonioni and Mike Borri.