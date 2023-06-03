Gracie Cuicci, Jackson McDonald named as PCHS’ 2022-23 Athletes of the Year

Seniors Gracie Cuicci and Jackson McDonald were named as the 2022-23 Putnam County High School Athletes of the Year.

McDonald was a standout in basketball and baseball for the Panthers, named First Team Tri-County All-Conference this year. He is PC’s second all-time leading scorer for basketball behind Carlton Fay.

He will play baseball at St. Charles (Mo.) Community College next year.

Cuicci was a standout for the PC girls basketball team, earning Second Team Tri-County All-Conference honors.

She will continue to play basketball for IVCC.

Both were NHS members. Cuicci was valedictorian.