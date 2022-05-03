PC roundup: PC softball gains split with Henry

The Putnam County softball team exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 16-6 victory in Henry on Thursday, April 28 to gain a split in the two-game Tri-County Conference over Henry-Senachwine.

Tori Balma went 4 for 5 with a triple, a double, four runs and an RBI for the Lady Panthers (7-5, 4-4 TCC), while Maggie Richetta was 3 for 5 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs.

Zofie Uzella, Gabby Doyle and Sadie Bailey each drove in two runs and scored a run.

Kara Staley earned the win in the circle, allowing four unearned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Ella Bergfield went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Mallards (6-11, 5-3), while Abbie Stanbary was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Lauren Harbison took the loss for Henry.

Henry-Senachwine 5, Putnam County 4

Hope Self went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to lead the Mallards to 5-4 victory in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville on Tuesday, April 26

Mackenzie Hartwig was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Mallards, while Lauren Harbison was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Harbison earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.

Maddie Weger went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for the Panthers, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh before a groundout ended the game.

Tori Balma drove in two runs for PC, while Staley took the loss in the circle.

El Paso-Gridley 6, Putnam County 4

Reise Zellmer went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI on Friday, April 29 as the Lady Panthers fell in a nonconference game in Granville.

Weger and Gabby Doyle each had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.

Staley was tagged with loss for PC (7-6).

BASEBALL

Putnam County 9, Henry-Senachwine 3

Nicholas Currie and Andrew Pyszka swung big bats to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry on April 28.

Currie went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run while Pyszka was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs. Also for PC (17-7, 8-2 TCC), Drake Smith went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.

Troy Petty earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in three innings.

Mason Guarnieri was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Mallards (12-8, 2-5), while Eric Garrison took the loss on the mound.

Putnam County's Gabby Doyle throws to first base as Henry's Mackenzie Hartwig (5) reaches the bag safely on Tuesday, April 26, in Granville. (Scott Anderson)

Henry's Kaitlyn Anderson steals third base while Putnam County third baseman Maddie Weger yells to pitcher Kara Staley to throw the ball on Tuesday, April 26 in Granville. (Scott Anderson)

Putnam County's Kara Staley delivers a pitch to Henry on Tuesday, April 26, in Granville. (Scott Anderson)