PC roundup: PC softball gains split with Henry

The Putnam County softball team exploded for 10 runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 16-6 victory in Henry on Thursday, April 28 to gain a split in the two-game Tri-County Conference over Henry-Senachwine.
Tori Balma went 4 for 5 with a triple, a double, four runs and an RBI for the Lady Panthers (7-5, 4-4 TCC), while Maggie Richetta was 3 for 5 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and a pair of runs.
Zofie Uzella, Gabby Doyle and Sadie Bailey each drove in two runs and scored a run.
Kara Staley earned the win in the circle, allowing four unearned runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Ella Bergfield went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Mallards (6-11, 5-3), while Abbie Stanbary was 2 for 4 and scored twice.
Lauren Harbison took the loss for Henry.
Henry-Senachwine 5, Putnam County 4
Hope Self went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs to lead the Mallards to 5-4 victory in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville on Tuesday, April 26
Mackenzie Hartwig was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Mallards, while Lauren Harbison was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Harbison earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.
Maddie Weger went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for the Panthers, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh before a groundout ended the game.
Tori Balma drove in two runs for PC, while Staley took the loss in the circle.
El Paso-Gridley 6, Putnam County 4
Reise Zellmer went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI on Friday, April 29 as the Lady Panthers fell in a nonconference game in Granville.
Weger and Gabby Doyle each had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.
Staley was tagged with loss for PC (7-6).
BASEBALL
Putnam County 9, Henry-Senachwine 3
Nicholas Currie and Andrew Pyszka swung big bats to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry on April 28.
Currie went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run while Pyszka was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs. Also for PC (17-7, 8-2 TCC), Drake Smith went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run.
Troy Petty earned the win in relief, allowing one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in three innings.
Mason Guarnieri was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for the Mallards (12-8, 2-5), while Eric Garrison took the loss on the mound.