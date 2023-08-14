Putnam County School District announces August menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for August.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Breakfast: Cereal and toast, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pizza, green beans, yogurt, fruit and milk
Thursday, Aug. 17
Breakfast: muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, fruit and milk
Friday, Aug. 18
Breakfast: poptart or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, fruit, cookie and milk
Monday, Aug. 21
Breakfast: Breakfast wrap and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cheese stick, fruit and milk
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Sub sandwich, green beans, chips, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Breakfast: Donut or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, rice krispie treat, fruit and milk
Thursday, Aug. 24
Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Hot dog on bun, oven fries, fruit, sherbet and milk
Friday, Aug. 25
Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, carrots with dip, pretzels, fruit and milk
Monday, Aug. 28
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, corn, fruit, cookie and milk
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, green beans, chips, fruit and milk
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk
Thursday, Aug. 31
Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk
Lunch: French bread pizza, salad, fruit and milk