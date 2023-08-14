August 14, 2023
Putnam County School District announces August menus

Menus announced for breakfast and lunch

By Shaw Local News Network
The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for August.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, green beans, yogurt, fruit and milk

Thursday, Aug. 17

Breakfast: muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, fruit and milk

Friday, Aug. 18

Breakfast: poptart or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, fruit, cookie and milk

Monday, Aug. 21

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cheese stick, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Sub sandwich, green beans, chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Breakfast: Donut or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, rice krispie treat, fruit and milk

Thursday, Aug. 24

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, oven fries, fruit, sherbet and milk

Friday, Aug. 25

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, carrots with dip, pretzels, fruit and milk

Monday, Aug. 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, corn, fruit, cookie and milk

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, green beans, chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Aug. 31

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, salad, fruit and milk

