Putnam County School District announces August menus

The Putnam County School District announced the breakfast and lunch menus for August.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Breakfast: Cereal and toast, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pizza, green beans, yogurt, fruit and milk

Thursday, Aug. 17

Breakfast: muffin or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheese stuffed breadsticks with marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, cottage cheese, fruit and milk

Friday, Aug. 18

Breakfast: poptart or cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken strips, corn, fruit, cookie and milk

Monday, Aug. 21

Breakfast: Breakfast wrap and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, cheese stick, fruit and milk

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Breakfast: Sausage and toast or cereal and toast, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Sub sandwich, green beans, chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Breakfast: Donut or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken quesadilla, corn, rice krispie treat, fruit and milk

Thursday, Aug. 24

Breakfast: French toast with syrup or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Hot dog on bun, oven fries, fruit, sherbet and milk

Friday, Aug. 25

Breakfast: Cereal bar and toast or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Pork fritter on bun, carrots with dip, pretzels, fruit and milk

Monday, Aug. 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or cereal, gogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, corn, fruit, cookie and milk

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Breakfast: Waffle with syrup or cereal, string cheese, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, pickles, green beans, chips, fruit and milk

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Breakfast: Bagel with cream cheese or cereal and toast, yogurt, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: Taco in a bag with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and salsa; muffin, fruit and milk

Thursday, Aug. 31

Breakfast: Pig in a blanket or cereal and toast, fruit, juice and milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, salad, fruit and milk