Putnam County students receive 2023-24 Stonier Scholarships

Granville National Bank, as trustee for the I.F. Doug Stonier-Ella Stonier Educational Trust, announced the winners of the trust’s 2023-24 scholarships.

This year’s recipients includes Erin Brooker, daughter of Jim and Sue Brooker, of Granville; Adam and Samuel Currie, sons of Scott and Gretchen Currie, of Granville; Emma Edens, daughter of Eric and Michelle Edens, of McNabb; Sophia Harris, daughter of Michael and Esmeralda Harris, of Hennepin; Cassandra Johnson, daughter of Brandon and Rebecca Johnson, of Magnolia; Ashlyn Serrine, daughter of Kurt and Korey Serrine, of Hennepin; McKenna Solomon, daughter of Paul Solomon of Florida and Shannon Jenkins-Solomon of Hennepin and Isaac Wujek, son of Daniel and Catherine Wujek, of Granville.

The recipients are chosen on financial need and academic ability. They must be residents of Putnam County and meet other criteria set up under Stonier’s will.

Each recipient will receive $2,427 for the 2023-24 academic year. This scholarship fund was set up in the will of I. F. Stonier, a Putnam County businessman for many years.

The selection committee consists of the Granville National Bank Trust Officer, one Putnam County School District 535 administrator and one community member.