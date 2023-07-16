IVCC to offer introductory CAD classes this fall

Illinois Valley Community College will offer three introductory Computer Aided Drafting class options online or on the main campus in Oglesby this fall.

Computer Aided Drafting I (CAD 1200) is an introductory course using the basic mechanical drafting principles. Students will learn the basics of 2-D CAD and its applications to different industries, compare 2-D CAD operations to 3-D and examine the different types of software used in both. This course will focus on the fundamentals of AutoCAD with topics including setting up drawings, constructing lines, circles, arcs and other shapes. Basics of geometric construction, dimensioning and tolerancing will be covered. Students will use display and editing techniques to obtain information about their drawings and work with layers and drawing files producing pictorial drawings and orthographic layouts. Upon successful completion a student will be able read and interpret engineering drawings. The course is offered in an asynchronous format online or from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

Computer Aided Design I (CAD 2200) offered from 12:30 to 1:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays is intended to prepare the student for the role of engineering design as it relates to computer aided drafting/design. This course will teach the student to implement the use of the 3-D solid modeling using CAD package SolidWorks while learning the key skills and knowledge required to design models starting with 2-D sketching, solid part modeling, assembly creation and drawing production with emphasis on design intent. While using the design process to plan and develop a design for manufacturer the student will prepare models of this design to be prototyped by 3-D printing with production drawings of this design plotted and checked.

The third introductory course Civil Applications of CAD (CAD 1202) will be offered online only. The course introduces the CAD technician to civil applications. Emphasis is placed on preparing survey plats and topographical drawings from surveyor coordinates.

IVCC fall classes begin on Aug. 16 with registration underway. Contact the counseling department for further information 815-224-0360 or registration 815-223-0447.