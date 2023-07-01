IVCC to offer a Sound Healing Introductory at Nell’s Woodland in Ottawa

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education and Business Services will offer a Sound Healing Introductory (ID 9764) class from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Nell’s Woodland 2000 Alexis Ave. a nonprofit 58-acre nature preserve on the north side of Ottawa.

“There are sounds all around us every day,” said Community Program Manager Kim Koehler. “Those sounds generate vibrations we may not even be aware of. Sound healing is an alternative therapy available to us all. This class will introduce participants to awareness of surrounding sounds and address new ways to embrace sounds toward relaxation and the reduction of ambient noise and stress.”

Adults 18 years of age and older looking for the opportunity to enter into sound healing, breathwork, mantra and meditation will learn conscious awareness of breath tone and vibration. Instruction will be given on how self-healing is a part of everyone’s true nature and how we can tap that internal resource.

Sound Healing Introductory is led by Abby Zukowski. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and to bring a yoga mat if possible. The cost is $29.

For further information on adult and youth programs or to register visit ivcc.edu/nellswoodland or 815-224-0427.