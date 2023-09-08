PCJH softball wins Puma Classic

Putnam County Junior High rallied to defeat Princeton Logan, 4-3, to capture its own Puma Classic softball tournament in McNabb on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Logan led 3-1 after four innings, but the Pumas scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take the win.

Hannah Heiberger was the winning pitcher, striking out 11 while scattering five hits and five walks. She allowed only one run.

Myah Richardson had two hits and two RBIs. Also for PC, Kennedy Holocker had two hits and a RBI and Finley Rue (RBI), Heiberger and Eden Carlson each had one hit.

The Lady Pumas also beat Princeville 5-0 and Stark County 12-1 with Richarson and Holocker picking up the wins.