Putnam County-Hall’s Bailey Herr earned a berth to the girls state wrestling tournament berth out of the Geneseo Sectional by placing in the top four on Saturday, Feb. 11.

After losing in the 170-pound semifinals to eventual champion Nydia Martinez of Joliet Catholic, Herr bounced back with a 49-second pin in the wrestleback.

In the third-place match, Herr pinned Minooka’s Sidney Ray in 4:25.

The state tournament is Feb. 24-25 in Bloomington.

PC-Hall wrestle Bailey Herr has her hand raised in triumph at the Geneseo Regional. (Photo contributed)