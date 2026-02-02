Granville Library to screen Hamer’s America on Feb. 10

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Granville Branch will hold a free screening of “Fannie Lou Hamer’s America” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10.

This documentary offers a portrait of one of the Civil Rights Movement’s most influential yet often underrecognized leaders. Fannie Lou Hamer was a pioneering activist, founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, and a driving force behind Freedom Summer, the 1964 campaign to register Black voters across the state.

Produced by her grand-niece, Monica Land, this documentary blends Hamer’s own speeches, personal interviews, and stirring songs to illuminate the life and legacy of a fearless Mississippi sharecropper turned human-rights advocate.

The film runs 58 minutes, is not rated, and is presented courtesy of Kanopy. This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Granville Branch of the Putnam County Public Library District at 815-339-2038 or visit the library at 214 S. McCoy St., Granville.