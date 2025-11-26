Putnam County library opens little free pantry in Granville

The Putnam County Public Library District has launched a Little Free Pantry at its Granville branch to support community members facing food insecurity or hardship. (Photo provided by Rachael Blomquist)

The Putnam County Public Library District has launched a Little Free Pantry at its Granville branch to support community members facing food insecurity or hardship.

The self-service pantry at 214 S. McCoy St. allows community members to leave what they can and take what they need, with no questions asked.

The library accepts donations of non-expired, non-perishable food items, hygiene products and pet supplies such as canned or dry dog and cat food. Donations should be dropped off at the Granville Branch desk unless pantry shelves are empty.

The pantry is designed to provide immediate support to anyone who needs essential items.

For more information, call the library at 815-339-2038.