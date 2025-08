Hennepin’s fall town-wide garage sales will be Friday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 27. (Photo provided by Kathy Bauer)

Any resident of Hennepin or Hennepin Township may be included on the map. Call 815-925-7319 or email at hennepinparkdistrict@mchsi.com.