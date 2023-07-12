Putnam County Rotary installs new officers during annual awards banquet

The Putnam County Rotary conducted its annual banquet on June 29 at Rolando’s Supper Club in Hennepin. During the event, the organization installed its new officers and presented its yearly awards.

Adriane Shore was installed as president of the Putnam County Rotary after receiving the gavel, president’s pin and a gift from outgoing President Debbie Buffington.

Shore pledged to continue the projects of the past year with added projects supporting the club’s Little Free Pantry and a new grant proposal to support Putnam County High School’s performing arts program.

Several members of the community were also recognized for their “Service Above Self” in recognition of Rotary’s motto.

Anton Dzierzynski, owner of Hennepin Foods, was honored for his support of local organizations throughout the years; providing groceries, guidance, and his personal generosity to local churches, charities, schools and other causes.

Putnam County Junior High Graduate Bryson Brown was honored for “Student Service Above Self” for his community service, student assistance, leadership and dedication as a member of the PCJH Interact Club.

Putnam County High School Graduate Nicholas Currie was honored for his “Student Service Above Self” as PCHS Interact President this past year, as he led the club and personally participating in the its community, school and international service projects.

Outgoing Faculty Advisor to the Putnam County High School Interact Club Helen Lenkaitis was honored for “Professional Service Above Self.” Lenkaitis has engaged and encouraged many students over the years in gaining and putting to use, leadership skills, teamwork and volunteer experiences.

Each recipient was presented with an inscribed plaque or memento and a check for $100 to a charity in their honor.

Several members of the community were also recognized for their “Service Above Self” in recognition of Rotary’s motto. Those include Anton Dzierzynski, Bryson Brown, Nicholas Currie and Helen Lenkaitis. (Photo provided by Scott Shore)

Buffington then thanked the club, the board and the community for the support of Rotary’s projects and programs throughout the past year.

Projects have included continued stocking of the Little Free Pantry in Standard, support of Interact Clubs at the Junior High and High School, co-sponsorship with Interact of Red Cross Blood Drives and the Grange Halloween Parade and Party, and co-sponsorship of the Marshall-Putnam Fair Senior Day Program.

Supporting literacy and education, the club also presented personal dictionaries to all Putnam County third grade students, co-sponsored Putnam County Library’s Family Day in the Park, continued the club’s Rotary Readers Program for primary and elementary students, presented an “End Polio Now” educational program at the junior high, and co-sponsored, with Putnam County Education Foundation, a new and expanding butterfly pollinator garden at the junior high.

The club also helped with Putnam County Food Pantry’s Christmas Baskets and Toys-in-the-Pantry distribution and deliveries, served as greeters at Rotary Park’s Celebration of Lights in LaSalle, cooked up “Soups for Seniors” for over 600 Putnam County senior citizens with the help of a Rotary District Grant and delivered Valentine’s Day cards to veterans.

The club also hosted Agri-Business Night featuring Marquis Energy’s newest projects, hosted the post-prom Afterglow and presented four senior scholarship awards.

The Club then participated in a district-wide project to collect new books for local benefit, as well as for Ukrainian refugee children. Though the goal was one book per member, Buffington set her sights on 200 books, which the club and community well-exceeded with more than 400 books being donated to Putnam County libraries and school media centers.

Buffington was thanked with a commemorative gift, past-president’s pin and scrapbook of her past year of club leadership and service to the community.

The new Officers and Board installed by Rotarian and Pastor Ron McNeill included President Shore, Vice President Cheri Adriane, Co-Treasurers Buffington and Brenda Bickerman, Secretary Scott Shore and additional Board Members Nancy Burress, Barry Chrenen, Tina Dolder, Ron McNeill and Mike Olson.

President Shore said the biggest challenge of the coming year will be the club’s need for new members and new volunteers, to support its many projects.

Anyone interested in volunteering in any of the club’s projects or considering joining as members, are asked to contact PutnamCountyRotary@gmail.com.