Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show set for July 16

The Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show will return for a 20th year.

The show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock, 2643 Route 178, south of Utica.

There will be exhibitors from around the country as well as many local displays.

Only authentic Native American artifacts are allowed. Organizer Scott Caruthers encourages the public to bring in their finds for a free evaluation and identification from archaeologists with the Illinois State Archaeological Survey.

There is no admission fee to view the artifacts from thousands of years ago. The show is sponsored by two non-profit organizations: The Illinois State Archaeological Society and The Genuine Indian Relic Society, Inc.

For more information about the show, contact Carruthers at 815-252-1322.