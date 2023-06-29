Princeton native places as STEM Finalist in 2023 Miss Illinois Competition

Princeton Native, Brianna Legner, participated in the 2023 Miss Illinois Competition under the Miss America Organization, which was held from June 7-10 at the Marion Civic Center.

Legner was awarded Non-Finalist Interview and STEM Finalist during the annual competition.

Legner competed against 26 other local title holders from around the state for the chance to advance and compete for Miss America.

Each participant selects a community service initiative to pitch to support in their time of service.

Legner, a Speech Language Pathologist for the Putnam County School District, created More than a Smile; which embraces the uniqueness and creates a culture of kindness for children and adults with facial differences.

2023 was the third time Legner participated in the Miss Illinois Competition after previously making the trip in 2019 and 2021.