Starved Rock Country Community Foundation launches Mailbox Challenge fundraiser

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation has launched a Mailbox Challenge fundraiser that will culminate in early November with one donor winning as much as $10,000.

Former Ottawa mayor and foundation board member Bob Eschbach announced the initiative at a recent reception in the lobby of the old La Salle post office, now home to CL Real Estate and SRCCF at 241 Marquette St.

The foundation hopes to ‘sell’ more than 300 boxes for $100 each or a dozen for $1,000. If all boxes are sold, a $10,000 grand prize will be drawn Nov. 4 at the foundation’s second annual Disco Ball in the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle.

While the prize amount will be determined by the number of boxes sold, the payout will be at least $5,000.

When an individual or organization purchases a box, they reserve it by placing a sticker on it and register the box number with the Foundation.

To purchase a box, stop in the SRCCF office to see Director of Operations Janice Corrigan during business hours. For information, contact Corrigan at 815-252-2906 or via email at info@srccf.org.

“The foundation promotes initiatives supporting education, the arts, healthcare, disaster relief, entrepreneurship, conservation, the environment and more,” said SRCCF President and CEO Fran Brolley. “We are confident the public will continue to generously support our mission through this challenge.”