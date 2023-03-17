Voices Book Nook offering half price sale

FREEPORT – Pick up a good book and help a good cause by attending the annual VOICES of Stephenson County Book Nook Spring Half Price Sale. The sale will run from March 30 to April 8 with proceeds benefiting services offered through VOICES of Stephenson County.

“The Spring Half Price Sale is one of our three major sales of the year and, we are so pleased to support the important work of VOICES,” said Diane Leverton, VOICES Book Nook manager. “The sale features gently used hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, records, puzzles and books on CDs. Plus, some rare and collectible books will be available as well as a fun silent auction.”

The VOICES Book Nook is located in Lincoln Mall, 1265 W. Galena Ave., Freeport. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Leverton said that no donations of books or materials are accepted during the sale. “It’s too hectic for those types of donations but we always welcome monetary gifts for VOICES,” she said.

For more information on the sale, please contact the VOICES of Stephenson County Book Nook at (815) 821-2665.

The VOICES Book Nook is a used book store operated by VOICES of Stephenson County that was founded in 2009, continuing a legacy of charity book sales which began at the Freeport YWCA in 1969. Most items are offered at 75 percent less than their original cover price, reduced even more during the sale. The Book Nook prides itself on its carefully organized inventory, saving shoppers both time and money. It is staffed primarily by volunteers and its inventory comes from public donations.