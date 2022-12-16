Milledgeville High School holds sports awards night
By Shaw Local News Network
MILLEDGEVILLE — Milledgeville High School held its Falls Sports Awards Night on Dec. 12.
Senior athletes recognized at the event were Eric Ebersole, Kolton Wilk, Zach Pauley, Cayden Akers, Bryce Aude, Kacen Johnson, Carlynn Hackbarth, Lily Smith, Lydia Faulkner, Emma Foster, and Caley Munz.
All conference volleyball selections were Lydia Faulkner, Emma Foster, and Lily Smith. Special award recipients for volleyball were Macey Schryver, Lydia Faulkner, Emma Foster, Natalie Pilgrim, and Hannah Foster.
Special award winners for football were Zach Pauley, Bryce McKenna, Eric Ebersole, Connor Nye, and Kacen Johnson.
I8 Man Football All Association selections were Bruce Raymond, Bryce McKenna, Connor Nye, Konner Johnson, Micah Toms-Smith, Cayden Akers, Kolton Wilk, Eric Ebersole, and Kacen Johnson.
Kacen Johnson, Kolton Wilk, Eric Ebersole, and Connor Nye were 8-Man All State selections.
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois