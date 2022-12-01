Three law enforcement officers honored for ‘life saving’ efforts

FREEPORT — Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers has recognized two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy for their life saving efforts in November.

On Nov. 1, Freeport Police Officer Nicholas Rosenstein, Officer Blake Upmann, and Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy Wendell McClain responded to the East Stephenson Street bridge in reference to a suicidal subject attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River.

Upmann engaged the subject with empathetic conversation to distract him, while Rosenstein and McClain positioned themselves to prevent the subject from jumping, a press release said.

Rosenstein, McClain, and Upmann then pulled the subject back from the railing of the bridge and were able to restrain him without the subject sustaining any injuries to himself. Freeport Fire paramedics transferred the subject to the FHN Emergency Department.

“I want to say how proud I am of our officers that were able to be there for this individual and I think we all should be,” said Freeport Police Chief Matt Summers after presenting the awards.

“The citizens of Freeport and Stephenson County are fortunate to have such dedicated law enforcement officers who risk their lives to save others,” said Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders. “They report for duty daily to protect the citizens they serve.”