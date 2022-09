FORRESTON — The Forreston/Milledgeville volleyball game on Sept. 27 had a special guest of honor.

The evening events were held to offer support to Kelly Leddy, a Forreston teacher and Milledgeville resident who is battling cancer.

In addition to the games, the event included a silent auction and a walking taco supper.

Forreston High School Principal Travis Heinz and other helpers read the silent auction winners during the "Team Leddy Family is Everything" Volley for the Cure volleyball game in Forreston against Milledgeville on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Leddy, a teacher in the Forrestville Valley School District who is a native of Milledgeville, is battling cancer. Tuesday night's event included a slient auction, bake sale, and t-shirt sales to aid her in her battle. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Kelly Leddy wipes a tear at the "Team Leddy Family is Everything" Volley for the Cure volleyball game in Forreston against Milledgeville on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Leddy, a teacher in the Forrestville Valley School District who is a native of Milledgeville, is battling cancer. Tuesday night's event included a slient auction, bake sale, and t-shirt sales to aid her in her battle. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)