Regulations announced for closed areas in the Upper Mississippi River Refuge

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service reminds everyone about Closed Areas and No Hunting Zones on the Upper Mississippi River Refuge in Pools 12, 13 & 14.

These areas cover a small percentage of the Refuge and are subject to special regulations relating to access and waterfowl hunting. The following areas are included:

• Pool 13: Pleasant Creek near Bellevue, Iowa - closed to all migratory bird hunting year round and voluntary avoidance for all public access from October 15 to the end of the IA duck hunting season (Dec. 6).

• Lost Mound Unit (formerly Savanna Army Depot) near Savanna - the main channel of Crooked Slough is closed to all hunting. All land and water east of Crooked Slough is closed to all public access.

• Lost Mound Unit – Upland areas around office and along west side of River Road Wildlife Drive up to the Observation Deck is closed to all hunting and trapping.

• Spring Lake Sanctuary near Savanna - closed to all migratory bird hunting year round and closed to all public access from October 1 to the end of the IL duck hunting season (Dec. 20).

The public is allowed to walk or bicycle to the observation deck during this time. In addition, the Refuge would like to emphasize that no migratory bird hunting is allowed in the Spring Lake Sanctuary at any time of the year.

The Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center area lies within the Spring Lake Sanctuary and is closed to all hunting and trapping year round.

• Frog Pond Recreation Area near Savanna - closed to all hunting year round.

• Elk River Sanctuary near Sabula, Iowa - closed to all migratory bird hunting year round and closed to all public access from Oct. 1 to the end of the Iowa duck hunting season (Dec. 6).

• Potters Marsh Waterfowl Hunt Area near Thomson – during the regular waterfowl hunting season, migratory bird hunting is only allowed at 49 designated hunt sites. These sites have special permits but if no one is present ½ hour before shooting time, the site is open for hunting.

• Potters Marsh Buffer Zone near Thomson - extends 400 yards to the west and north of the Potters Marsh Blind Management Zone at river miles 522.5 - 525.0 and is closed to all waterfowl hunting during the regular waterfowl hunting season.

• Great River Bike Trail near Thomson - a 50 yard No Hunting Zone is established along the bike trail to provide a safe passage for walkers and cyclists. Hunters and cyclists/walkers are encouraged to use caution and be considerate of each other during the fall months.

• Great River Bike Trail near Mesquaki Lake at Savanna - No Hunting Zone extends 150 yards paralleling the bike trail from the Plum River south to Seven Eagles Resort.

• Mesquaki Lake south of Plum River – Closed to hunting March 16 – Sept. 30.

• Pool 14 - Beaver Island – designated areas are closed to all migratory bird hunting year round; no motors are allowed from October 15 to the end of the Iowa duck hunting season (Dec. 6), and; voluntary avoidance for all public access from Oct. 15 to Dec. 6.

For additional information and maps, you can contact the Upper Miss Refuge office at 815-273-2732.

About the Refuge

Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the most visited refuge in the United States. The Refuge extends 261 miles along the Upper Mississippi River from Wabasha, MN. to Princeton, Iowa., protecting andpreserving habitat for migratory birds, fish, anda variety of other wildlife. This 240,000 acre refuge was established in 1924.