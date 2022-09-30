Bethesda Lutheran to mark 125 years with anniversary celebration

MORRISON – Bethesda Lutheran Church in Morrison, founded by a group of Swedish immigrants in 1897, is planning a day of celebration for Sunday, Oct. 16.

There will be a special community event at 2 p.m. The program will be in the church’s sanctuary and will feature reflections by current and former members and pastors as well as special musical selections.

The music will include solo performances by former Bethesda members and a Reunion Choir consisting of current and former senior choir members who will perform a few of their “greatest hits.”

The congregation invites friends and neighbors to attend and share this special afternoon.