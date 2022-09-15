Switchback to perform in Savanna on Sept. 23

SAVANNA — Switchback, a nationally known group, will perform at the next concert for the Savanna Museum & Cultural Center, 406 Main, on Friday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

“Switchback is famous for their beautiful talents in combining the music of American roots with Celtic music. We are so very fortunate that this duo is making an appearance at the museum in Savanna,” said Juliene McCormick, events coordinator.

“A local group, Swanny Connection, will lead out Switchback for a wonderful night of unforgettable music, McCormick said. “There is no admission fee but any and all donations are greatly appreciated at the not-for-profit and volunteer staffed museum.”

McCormick said $10 per person is the suggested donation. For more information, visit the museum website at savannamuseum.org and the Facebook is Savanna Museum & Cultural Center.