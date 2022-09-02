Free music classes offered in Savanna, Mount Carroll

Jo Lyn Kruse, a former K-12 General and vocal music teacher with 25 years experience, is offering free music classes this month in Savanna and Mount Carroll.

During the classes, students will learn how to count rhythms, read notes, and proper singing technics. They will also learn about composers, instruments of the orchestra, and sing various styles of songs such as educational rhyming songs, movement in songs, folksongs, camp songs, holiday songs and faith based songs.

The classes are available to any student, age 2 and older, who is enrolled in school or home schooled in Carroll County.

The Savanna classes will be held at the Bridges of Carroll County, N. Main Street, next to the Classy Closet, every Tuesday beginning Sept. 13.

The Mount Carroll classes will be held at the First Lutheran Church on Clay Street, one block north of Dairy Queen, every Tuesday beginning Sept. 15

The classes will begin at 4 p.m. and run for 45 minutes.

Kruse has participated as a judge for Solo and Ensemble and Organization Contest for 17-plus years and has been an adult church choir director for more than 20 years. She is self taught on guitar and piano and has played for more than 50 years. She is currently a substitute teacher for Carroll County schools and the church musician at First Lutheran Church in Mt. Carroll.

She resides in Lanark with her husband Brian and enjoys singing and playing a wide variety of music and has been known to share her talents at the Bridges and First Lutheran open mic nights.

Kruse said she is looking forward to second year teaching music through the Great River Outreach/ Bridges sponsored program.

Anyone interested in having their child participate in the classes can contact Kruse at 815-213-0330 or email bjkruse2004@gmail.com. Please include your name, phone number, and email address.

Classes are free but donations are accepted at the Great River Outreach/ Bridges website: https://greatriveroutreach.com.

Enrollment is open through the month of September for the first semester.