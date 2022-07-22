Voices Book Nook to offer half-price sale in August

FREEPORT – Visitors can pick up a good book and help a good cause by attending the annual VOICES of Stephenson County Book Nook Summer Half Price Sale, Aug. 4-13 with proceeds benefiting services offered to survivors of domestic and sexual violence through VOICES of Stephenson County.

“The Summer Half Price Sale is one of our three major sales of the year and, and we are so pleased to support the important work of VOICES,” said Diane Leverton, VOICES Book Nook manager. “The sale features gently used hardcover and paperback books, DVDs, records, puzzles and books on CDs. Plus, some rare and collectible books will be available. We also are offering a silent auction of select valuable books and puzzles.”

The VOICES Book Nook is located in Lincoln Mall, 1265 W. Galena Ave., Freeport. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays. The VOICES Book Nook is closed on Sundays.

Leverton said that no donations of books or materials are accepted during the sale. “It’s too hectic for those types of donations but we always welcome monetary gifts for VOICES,” she said.

For more information on the sale, please contact the VOICES of Stephenson County Book Nook at (815) 821-2665.

The VOICES Book Nook is a used book store operated by VOICES of Stephenson County that was founded in 2009, continuing a legacy of charity book sales which began at the Freeport YWCA in 1969. Most items are offered at 75 percent less than their original cover price, reduced even more during the sale. The Book Nook prides itself on its carefully organized inventory, saving shoppers both time and money. It is staffed primarily by volunteers and its inventory comes from public donations.

VOICES of Stephenson County offers individuals and families survivor-centered services and support such as counseling, advocacy and education to treat and prevent domestic violence and sexual assault and abuse. It also operates the VOICES Survivors Shelter, an emergency shelter for these survivors. The organization serves more than 650 survivors and their families annually. VOICES is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.