McCombie tohost First Annual Sweet Corn Day on Aug. 1 in Savanna

SAVANNA — In honor of sweet corn and what it means to Illinois, Rep. Tony McCombie will be hosting a Sweet Corn Celebration in Savanna on Monday, Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at 9317 Illinois Route 84, in Savanna.

The family-fun event will include bounce houses, face painting, and sweet corn.

During the Spring Session, McCombie (R-Savanna) passed House Bill 4766 which marks each Aug. 1 as Sweet Corn Appreciation Day in Illinois.

“Like millions of others in Illinois, sweet corn reminds us of summer and fun family memories. Sweet corn has always been a favorite of mine and we want to help make new family memories in NW Illinois. On Aug. 1, in Savanna we will celebrate Sweet Corn Appreciation Day! This is a family fun event with bounce houses, face painting and, of course, sweet corn. I hope you all will come and join in the family fun and celebrate sweet corn with us on Aug. 1” said McCombie.

For more information about Sweet Corn Day, call McCombie’s office at 815-632-7384.