Milledgeville beats Forreston

The Missiles got rolling with a four-run third inning and never looked back, claiming an NUIC South win over the Cardinals 6-3 on May 5.

Caden Vandyke went 3 for 4 with one RBI, and Connor Nye went 2 for 3 with one RBI to pace Milledgeville hitters.

Nye was the winning pitcher. Over 5 2/3 innings, he allowed two hits, three runs and five walks, and earned nine strikeouts. Kieren Harris threw 1 1/3 innings of relief, conceding one hit and one walk, while striking out three.

Mason Fox went 1 for 2 with two RBIs to lead Forreston, and Blake Greenfield had one RBI. Owen Greenfield took the loss, going 6 2/3 innings on the mound and allowing seven hits and five runs (one earned) and striking out 10 without a walk.

Milledgeville's Micah Toms-Smith tags out Forreston's Noah Johnson as he tries to steal second during May 5 action in Forreston. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Milledgeville shortstop Cayden Akers tosses the ball to second base for an out during May 5 action against Forreston. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Milledgeville's Payton Sarber dives back to first base as Forreston's Brock Smith waits for the throw during May 5 action in Forreston. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Milledgeville catcher Ashton Nobis steps on home plate to force Forreston's Logan Dyson out and then fires to first for a double play during May 5 action. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)