American Legion Auxiliary offers program for girls

American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State (ALA IGS) is offering a special program for girls who have just finished their junior year of high school (rising seniors) to experience citizenship June 19-25.

The event will be held on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. Participants will set up the own government on the city, county, and state level and participate in campaigns and elections.

“They also learn about Americanism,” said Julia Moore, an Auxiliary member and local organizer. “Each delegate will have the opportunity to raise or lower the flag during the week. There will be a variety of speakers throughout the week on many topics, including women in politics and motivational.

“Wouldn’t you love to offer a student near you this opportunity? Get those applications filled out and sent in! If you have any questions, please ask. This is the 81st year being held and is held in every state in the Union. It is a wonderful opportunity for any young lady no matter what their future goals are,” said Moore.

Transportation will be provided.

According to the organization’s website, “the program epitomizes the ALA’s mission to honor those who have brought us our freedom through our enduring commitment to develop young women as future leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism. The young women become knowledgeable of the democratic process and how our republic form of government works at the state and national levels.”

For more information, contact Moore 815-369-4684.