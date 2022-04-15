Sports roundup

Girls Track & Field

Thunder third at Forreston quad: Oregon scored 174 points to win a five-team meet in Forreston on April 11, as the host Cardinals finished second (110), West Carroll took third (82), Stockton-Warren placed fourth (75), and Indian Creek finished fifth (55).

Emma Randecker swept the sprints for West Carroll, taking the 100 in 14.06 seconds, the 200 in 27.85 seconds, and the 400 in 1:06.93. Kylie Hill added a win in the long jump (14 feet, 9.5 inches) and a second in the 300 hurdles (55.28 seconds).

Olivia Shelly finished second in the 800 (2:48.12) and fourth in the triple jump (28-10.5) for the Thunder, and Sienna Young, Ciara Henson, Kyaria Kerkove and Domynique Lego ran to second in the 4x200 (2:15.82).

Baseball

Pearl City 9, Polo 4: The Marcos fell into a 7-1 hole through four innings, and couldn’t dig themselves out as the Wolves tacked on two more runs in the sixth.

Fulton 17, West Carroll 2, 3 inn.: The Steamers scored three runs in the first inning, six in the second and eight in the third in an NUIC West win at Drives Park.

Emily Kane had a single, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Annaka Hackett added a double, two RBIs and a run for Fulton. Addison Hartman and Ally Bruggenwirth each had two hits, an RBI and scored a pair of runs, and Brooklyn Brennan, Brenna Bell, Madyson Luskey and Ariana Nielsen all drove in a run and scored twice. Amy Hughes scored a run and also added an RBI for the Steamers. Teegan Germann allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits, striking out four and walking one.

Tori Moshure and Erika Rice drove in runs for West Carroll, and Moshure and Aspen Eizenga both scored. Kendal Asay took the loss in the circle.

Eastland sweeps Milledgeville: The Cougars beat the Missiles 6-2 and 11-3 in an NUIC South doubleheader at MillWheel Park.

Eastland scored four of its six runs in the last three innings to pull away for the Game 1 win. Jaxson Sturtevant had two RBIs, and Allyn Geerts, Hunter Miller and Max McCullough drove in one run apiece for Eastland. Geerts got the win, allowing one hit and one run (zero earned), while striking out seven and walking two.

Kieren Harris drove in one run to lead Milledgeville at the plate. Cayden Akers took the loss, surrendering three hits, five runs (one earned) and three walks, while striking out six.

In Game 2, Cole Huber went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Miller went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Trevor Jansen went 1 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Cougars. McCullough was the winning pitcher, surrendering eight hits and three runs in five innings, while striking out four and walking two.

Andrew Lapp drove in two runs and Payton Sarber was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Missiles. Harris took the loss, allowing three hits, four runs (two earned) and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. He had three strikeouts.

Softball

Eastland sweeps Milledgeville: The Cougars won a pair of NUIC South games in Lanark, defeating the Missiles 7-4 in the opener and 6-0 in five innings the nightcap.

In Game 1, Eastland scored three runs in their final two half-innings to snap a 4-4 tie. Addison Burkholder drove in three runs for Eastland, Chloe Sweitzer and Mallory Misiewicz each drove in a run, and Gracie Steidinger scored three times. Burkholder also got the win in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) and eight hits in seven innings, with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Emma Foster went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to lead Milledgeville, and Maliah Grenoble had a pair of RBIs. Marissa Sturrup and Rylee Matthews also drove in runs. Kendra Hutchison pitched well, as only two of the seven runs she allowed were earned; she gave up four hits and three walks while striking out 10 in six innings.

In the second game, Jenica Stoner pitched a one-hitter, striking out six without a walk. Steidinger had two hits and an RBI, Stoner drove in a run, and Sweitzer added a single, a double and an RBI for the Cougars.

Layney Daugherty had the lone hit for Milledgeville. Sturrup gave up three earned runs and seven hits in five innings, with six strikeouts and four walks.

Fulton 6, West Carroll 3: The Steamers picked up their second win of the season in an NUIC West contest in Thomson. Ally Bruggenwirth and Bri Cramer both had two RBIs, Madyson Luskey had two hits, and Brenna Bell and Amy Hughes also drove in runs for Fulton (2-6, 1-2 NUIC West). Addison Hartman allowed three runs (two earned) and two hits, with 14 strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.

Tori Moshure went 3-for-4 with an RBI for West Carroll (1-5, 1-1), and Erika Rice drove in a pair of runs. Kendal Asay gave up six runs (three earned) and seven hits, striking out four and walking three.