Youth take part in public speaking contest

Youth from Carroll, Lee, and Whiteside Counties met at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dixon, on March 19, to participate in the CLW 4-H Public Speaking Contest.

Participants came prepared with a formal or illustrated speech, original work, or an oral interpretation of a published work. Topics ranged in variety from Angus cattle and ducks to an excerpt from William Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet, and even a speech and PowerPoint presentation on the many historical locations of the U.S. capital.

Linnea Thorngren of Carroll County was awarded a Blue Ribbon, State Fair Delegate, and Top Junior Presentation award for her speech on Angus cattle.

Kate Viall, Haleigh Wilcox, and Maddix Swanson of Lee County received Blue Ribbons and State Fair Delegate awards.

From Whiteside County, Katelyn Temple, Paige Dykstra, and Madison Krum were awarded Blue Ribbons and State Fair Delegate, with Paige Dykstra also receiving the top Sr. Presentation Award. Rachel Anton received a Blue Ribbon and the honor of State Fair Alternate.

State Fair Delegates have the opportunity to bring their speeches to the 2022 Illinois 4-H State Public Speaking Contest in Champaign, IL, on April 30.