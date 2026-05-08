Celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week Along The Heritage Corridor

Heritage Corridor Destinations proudly joins U.S. Travel Association’s nationwide celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week May 3 to 9, recognizing the profound impact travel has on our economy, workforce, and communities.

As the U.S. Travel Association highlights, the travel industry remains a critical driver of economic prosperity. In 2025 alone, it generated $3 trillion in economic output and supported over 15 million American jobs, representing 2.4% of the nation’s GDP.

“The World Cup is weeks away. America’s 250th birthday is right behind it. Tens of millions of visitors are coming, and the travel industry is what makes that possible. National Travel and Tourism Week is our moment to make sure every policymaker, every community leader, and every American understands what is at stake and what this industry delivers,” said Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association.

“The numbers speak for themselves: $3 trillion, 15 million jobs and a decade of global events about to arrive on our doorstep.”

Across the six Heritage Corridor counties, visitor spending reached more than $1.6 billion in 2024, according to research from Tourism Economics and the Illinois Office of Tourism.

More than 12,300 people are employed in tourism jobs across the region. Visitors are generating almost $56 million in local taxes, which are used to fund and improve the communities and counties along the historic I&M Canal National Heritage Area, Starved Rock Country, and The First Hundred Miles of Route 66.

Heritage Corridor Destinations staff will be celebrating the impact of travel and tourism at a variety of events and festivities during National Travel and Tourism Week, including:

Run Starved Rock Country – On Saturday, LaSalle County will welcome running enthusiasts and spectators for a 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon race series.

For more than 10 years, runners have had the opportunity to experience the majestic scenery along the Illinois River and throughout Starved Rock State Park, and to celebrate their athletic achievements with medals and local libations. HCD will be staffing a hydration station to support this year’s athletes.

Travels with Darley – On Saturday to Sunday, Darley Newman’s award-winning PBS travel program, Travels with Darley, will film its 100th episode at locations throughout The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, including the new Joliet City Square and the iconic Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket.

HCD staff will host Newman and her team as they document the region’s attractions and interview key business owners.

“Travel drives economic opportunity and strengthens and shapes our communities,” said Robert Navarro, President and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations. “Participating in National Travel and Tourism Week allows us to celebrate our partners and the businesses and individuals who make our community a vibrant destination for domestic and international visitors.”

Looking for more adventure along The Heritage Corridor? Get ready to hit the road and embark on one of America’s most legendary journeys: Route 66. 2026 officially marks the Centennial of this American icon and towns along The First Hundred Miles are offering new attractions and events to celebrate.

From the vibrant energy of Chicago’s Magnificent Mile to the rolling farmlands of Central Illinois, the first stretch of Route 66 is filled with a rich blend of nostalgia and modern charm. Enjoy classic diners, quirky museums, charming boutiques, and plenty of picture-perfect moments along the way. Whether you’re a road trip enthusiast or simply exploring local treasures, this stretch of the highway has something for everyone.

Head to TheFirstHundredMiles.com to start planning your trip.