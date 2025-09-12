Your final days to join ‘Mission: 1895′ immersive scavenger hunt

Time is running out to uncover the secrets hidden within the historic streets of this Route 66 and I&M Canal town.

Mission: 1895, Lockport’s citywide card-collecting scavenger hunt, officially concludes on Sept. 27, marking the final chapter of a summer-long adventure that’s drawn families, history buffs and fantasy fans into an interactive story rooted in this canal town’s storied past.

Part walking tour, part augmented reality game, “Mission: 1895″ invites participants to explore the city’s vibrant downtown, visit local businesses, museums and landmarks to collect 40 uniquely illustrated character cards – each one offering of a larger story merges real history with fantasy fun.

The game is inspired by a self-published story penned by Lockport Mayor Steven Streit and Joe Gentile, owner of local comic shop Amazing Fantasy Comics. The pair dreamt up a story involving a magical crystal that was unearthed during the canal’s excavation, that now threatens to alter Lockport’s future unless the players can stop it.

Along the way, players gather clues and collect cards with chunks of narrative. Six of which contain QR codes with secret video messages needed for solving the games’ overarching mystery. The card’s immersive artwork was brought to life by local artists Mike Fyles and Matt Stockmal, who also helped create the promotional video and game materials that have made “Mission: 1895″ such a hit with residents and visitors alike this summer.

Lockport immersive fantasy scavenger hunt 'Mission: 1895' wraps up soon. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations (Heritage Corridor Destinations )

While participating in this scavenger hunt, guests will discover the charm of Lockport’s shops, museums, and eateries. Historic sites like the Gaylord Building and Will County Historical Museum serve as stops on the quest, blending real history with imaginative storytelling.

Those who solve the mystery and bring their answer to Amazing Fantasy Comics will earn a prize. Everyone who completes the hunt by Sept. 27 will be entered into a raffle to win $250 in Downtown Lockport dining gift certificates. The winner will be announced on the Lockport Council of Arts Facebook page on Sept. 30.

If you haven’t started yet, there’s still time to join in on the fun printed maps and a free starter card are available at the White Oak Library’s Lockport Branch, or you can track your progress using the interactive map at Mission1895.com