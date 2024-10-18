Boo! at the Zoo to bring family-friendly Halloween fun to Brookfield

Each weekend during Brookfield Zoo's Boo! at the Zoo, guests can see animals receiving pumpkins to play with and munch on. (Photo provided by the Chicago Zoological Society)

The First Hundred Miles of Route 66 is home to many world-class attractions, but few are more widely known and beloved than the Chicago Zoological Society’s Brookfield Zoo Chicago. Located only 15 miles west of Chicago, just a short jog from historic Route 66, the 200-acre zoo broadly is regarded as one of the best in the nation. Now, with the return of Brookfield Zoo’s popular Boo! at the Zoo event, presented by Ferrara, there’s no better time to take a fall excursion to this popular park.

All are invited to a family-friendly Halloween celebration featuring a delightfully frightful and fun-filled time at Brookfield Zoo’s 51st annual Boo! at the Zoo on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20. During the event, zoogoers of all ages can enjoy creepy critters, memorable photo opportunities, sweet treats and plenty of fall fun.

Brookfield Zoo will welcome families to Boo! at the Zoo festivities for two special weekends. (Photo provided)

Little ghouls and goblins are encouraged to come in costume for the weekend’s festivities and join in the zoo’s costume parade to show off their favorite characters; it departs at 12:30 p.m. from the Discovery Center plaza both days. The zoo encourages everyone to express their creativity through their costumes. Note that guests ages 13 and older are not allowed to wear full-body costumes that cover their heads to ensure safety for all visitors.

At the Nature Stage, zoogoers will be amazed at the antics of a magician demonstrating his hocus-pocus skills (shows daily from 10 a.m. to noon). You don’t want to miss out on the zoo’s larger-than-life, themed, photo-op stations. Explore giant inflatables, themed frames and peekboards for fun photo opportunities. Make sure to visit the Howl-O-Scenes backdrop at the Nature Stage for an extra special snap.

Additionally, guests can take a spin on The Carousel decked out in Halloween-themed decor or catch a ride on the 90th anniversary Ferris Wheel for a spectacular view of the beautiful fall colors, for a small additional fee. There also will be an Inflate-a-Boo inflatable zone for kids ages 3-10 and pumpkin decorating at the beer garden (no pre-registration needed, available while supplies last).

Free Trick-or-Treat Stations are located in all of the park’s retail locations (North Gate Market, South Gate Market, Seven Seas Gift Shop, Coast Gifts and Bear Crossing); kids can enjoy complimentary pieces of Ferrara candy.

A rhino stabs a pumpkin at a past Boo! at the Zoo event at Brookfield Zoo. (Photo provided)

During Boo! at the Zoo, enjoy free live zoo chats – short talks highlighting some of the park’s most popular animals. This year, the zoo chats lineup both days includes: Bat Chat at Australia House (11:30 a.m.), Herps Chat at Feathers & Scales (11:30 a.m.), Prairie Chicken and Crane Chat at North American Prairie Aviary (noon), Sea Lion Chat at Sea Lion Cove (12:15 p.m.) and Wolf Chat at Wolf Woods (2:15 p.m.). The Sting Ray Chat at Living Coast is offered at 3 p.m. Sunday only.

One of the fest’s signature events is the pumpkin animal enrichment – a chance to see some adorable animals enjoy a tasty seasonal treat. This weekend’s enrichment schedule includes: Gorillas at Tropic World (10:30 a.m.) and Mongoose at Habitat Africa ( 2:30 p.m.) on Saturday, and Brown Bears at Great Bear Wilderness (10:30 a.m.) and Mexican Wolves at Wolf Woods (2:30 p.m.) on Sunday.

A trip to the zoo wouldn’t be complete without a visit to its cafeteria, and Brookfield is pulling out all the stops for their limited time Boo! at the Zoo “grazing” and beer garden menus. Expect some delicacies like beer-soaked bratwurst (with sauerkraut, onions, cider mustard and side of fries), vegan beer-soaked bratwurst (with sauerkraut, onions, cider mustard and side of chips), a Dutch apple turnover (apple hand-pie, vanilla glaze and cinnamon streusel), a cider float (apple cider ice cream, caramel sauce, cider whipped cream and a cider doughnut) and hand-dipped caramel apples. The beer garden will feature Obscurity Cider and some tasty treats such as fried s’mores and Bavarian pretzels.

Looking for more fun at Brookfield? Zoo After Dark: BOOs & Brews returns Oct. 19. Dress up in your favorite costume attire and have a ghoulishly fun time at Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s new 21-and-over, after-hours BOOs & Brews. Enjoy the Halloween-themed dance party, eerie entertainment, frightening animal experiences and chilling specialty food and drinks.

For additional information, including pricing, visit BrookfieldZoo.org/Events.