Joliet Area Historical Museum Kicks Off 2023 Music Series

In the mood to catch some live music along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66? Then chart a course to the Joliet Area Historical Museum – your destination for curated collections and pop-up live entertainment.

On Friday, Feb. 17, starting at 7 p.m, the museum will kick off the 2023 JAHM concert season with a special indoor show – a spin-off of the popular rooftop concerts held every summer at the museum’s rooftop event space. This rare winter show, staged in the museum’s auditorium, will provide top-tier live music in a unique and accessible setting. Local favorite band Great Moments in Vinyl will merge history and music as they dive into the back catalog of Irish rock stalwarts U2 during this all-ages show.

The supergroup of Chicago-area performers picks memorable albums from a popular artist or band’s discography, and plays them in their entirety. In addition to some exceptionally well-played music, you’ll hear a series of stories about the songs and the artists being featured, perfect for casual fans looking to learn more or lovers of music history.

The idea of narrated concerts is the brainchild of William Lindsey Cochran, a Chicago radio personality, voiceover artist, writer and musician. The band itself is made up of a hand-picked collection of talented musicians from the Chicago region, with each ensemble specifically chosen to match the genre they’ll be diving into. For the special U2-themed event, GMiV will turn their sights on the band’s seminal 1987 album “The Joshua Tree.”

Tickets for the show cost $12 for the general public, and $10 for museum members. A full beverage bar will be offered on site, and each ticket includes access to all the museum galleries. Free parking is across the street from the museum at Webster and Ottawa, and all meter parking is free after 5 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins promptly at 7 p.m. Act fast and reserve your tickets for the exciting live event.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit www.jolietmuseum.org.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Great Moments in Vinyl

WHERE: Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet

PHONE: 815-723-5201

INFORMATION: www.jolietmuseum.org