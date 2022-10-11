Enjoy Fall Fun in Garner, Illinois

Only 3 square miles of land housing 1,300 habitants, Gardner, Illinois will prove to be a throwback to the yesteryears of Old US Route 66. Only 30 minutes from Joliet, you can jump on Alt US Rt 66 (Interstate 55) and be back in Chicago in time for dinner. Here are some of the highlights in Gardner, Illinois.

ALT US RT 66 (Interstate 55) and Old US Rt 66

We had to start here as BOTH the old and new Route 66 runs right through Gardner. A great way to meander slowly on your visit and zoom back to the big city when you’re through. Some real tarmac in this area too.

Riviera Restaurant, 400 East Mazon Street, Gardner

Built in 1906 as a horse drawn food cart, it was eventually installed on solid footing at a previous Gardner location. Serving such notable personalities as Al Capone and his gang, this once popular food stop was well known to gangsters and travelers alike along The Mother Road. Closed now but restored,this is your opportunity to get a peek inside one of the oldest standing landmarks along OLD US RT 66. Interactive interpretation onsite and a great photo opportunity for any Route 66 Enthusiast.

Gardner Two Cell Jail, 400 East Mazon Street, Gardner

Built in 1854 and not closed until the late 1950′s, the Gardner Two Cell Jail offers visitors a first hand experience of what it was really like to ‘cool down’ in days gone by. You’ll be able to feel the stark reality of the simple cold stone walls and not much else.

The Shop On Route 66, 315 N Center Street, Gardner

Jam packed full of Route 66 memorabilia, whether you find this place open or closed, it makes such a great selfie stop that it’s worth the trip. Happy, helpful owners and staff that will add to your Mother Road Experience.