Caffeine Crossroads On The First Hundred Miles

Krema Coffee House

24038 W Lockport St, Plainfield, IL

815-616-6933

And no matter if it’s the top of the morning or the ending to a beautiful day of shopping downtown Plainfield, drop in at Krema Coffee House. All day brunch includes bagel sandwiches, salads or choose from their fresh pastries, great any time of day.

Hours: Daily 7am-5pm Saturday/Sunday 8am-5pm

For more info, visit: KremaCoffeeHouse.Com

Mimi’s Café Shop

209 N Water Street, Wilmington, IL

779-875-6475

We don’t know a better way to wake up than with a great cup of coffee served by some of the nicest people around at Mimi’s Café Shop in downtown Wilmington. Eclectic menu, build-your-own-sandwich board plus soups and salads round out the menu.

Hours: Daily 6am-4pm Fridays 6am-7pm

For more info, visit: MimisCafes.Com

Café 110 West

110 W Tremont Street, Odell, IL

815-998-2500

Breakfast shines but don’t forget about the full evening menu Thursday through Saturdays. Steak and eggs, café French toast, omelets and skillets that get washed down with fresh brewed coffee or homemade sweet tea.

Hours: We/Su 7am-2pm Th-Sa 7am-2pm & 4pm-8pm Closed Mo-Tu

For more info, visit: Cafe110West.Com

The Cup and Scone

213 W Madison St, Pontiac, IL

815-255-9870

You can enjoy everything house made where the motto is ‘coffee is king’ and they’re not kidding. Home banked goods to hand crafted coffee syrups and sauces, you’ll be able to taste the difference. Hot Chocolate, real fruit smoothies and Italian sodas are just some of the unique offerings.

Hours: Mo-Sa 6am-8pm Su 8am-6pm

For more info, visit: TheCupAndScone.Com