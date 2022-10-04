Caffeine Crossroads On The First Hundred Miles

Krema Coffee House
24038 W Lockport St, Plainfield, IL
815-616-6933
And no matter if it’s the top of the morning or the ending to a beautiful day of shopping downtown Plainfield, drop in at Krema Coffee House. All day brunch includes bagel sandwiches, salads or choose from their fresh pastries, great any time of day.
Hours: Daily 7am-5pm Saturday/Sunday 8am-5pm
For more info, visit: KremaCoffeeHouse.Com
Mimi’s Café Shop
209 N Water Street, Wilmington, IL
779-875-6475
We don’t know a better way to wake up than with a great cup of coffee served by some of the nicest people around at Mimi’s Café Shop in downtown Wilmington. Eclectic menu, build-your-own-sandwich board plus soups and salads round out the menu.
Hours: Daily 6am-4pm Fridays 6am-7pm
For more info, visit: MimisCafes.Com
Café 110 West
110 W Tremont Street, Odell, IL
815-998-2500
Breakfast shines but don’t forget about the full evening menu Thursday through Saturdays. Steak and eggs, café French toast, omelets and skillets that get washed down with fresh brewed coffee or homemade sweet tea.
Hours: We/Su 7am-2pm Th-Sa 7am-2pm & 4pm-8pm Closed Mo-Tu
For more info, visit: Cafe110West.Com
The Cup and Scone
213 W Madison St, Pontiac, IL
815-255-9870
You can enjoy everything house made where the motto is ‘coffee is king’ and they’re not kidding. Home banked goods to hand crafted coffee syrups and sauces, you’ll be able to taste the difference. Hot Chocolate, real fruit smoothies and Italian sodas are just some of the unique offerings.
Hours: Mo-Sa 6am-8pm Su 8am-6pm
For more info, visit: TheCupAndScone.Com