Honor History of Illinois Rock Along Route 66

Following a tremendously successful inaugural event in 2021, the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 returns with its second annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, June 5, at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

“The event exceeded everyone’s expectations last year,” said Ron Romero, the museum’s chairman of the board. “The live performances and personal appearances from those associated with Illinois’ rich musical history really rocked a packed house at the Rialto.”

Artists scheduled to appear this year include Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year. Cronin is returning to provide a very special induction presentation and performance paying tribute to Gary Loizzo of American Breed and Pumpkin Studios. Also scheduled to appear are Dennis DeYoung of Styx, Jim Peterik from The Ides of March and formerly of Survivor and 38 Special fame, the New Colony Six and many more.

Bob Sirott, the famed radio disc jockey, television news anchor, WGN-AM morning host and ambassador to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum, will be master of ceremonies for the induction festivities.

The Class of 2022 Hall of Fame Band or Solo Artist inductees include Styx, Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Dan Fogelberg and New Colony Six. Songwriter inductees are Dennis DeYoung and Jim Peterik. The legendary John Records Landecker will be inducted in the DJ category; trailblazing WXRT-FM will be inducted in the Radio Station category; the late Gary Loizzo will enter the Hall of Fame in the Recording Studio category; and Mercury Records, founded in Chicago in 1945, will be inducted in the Record Label category. Hall of Fame Inductees are selected by total votes cast each year by Charter Members of the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66.

These musical trailblazers join the inaugural 2021 Hall of Fame inductees, which included seminal rock bands Cheap Trick, Chicago, REO Speedwagon, Ides of March and The Buckinghams, blues legends Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy, DJs Larry Lujack and Dick Biondi, radio station WLS-AM, Chess Records and the early rock club The Thirsty Whale.

The event will be held in the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. Doors will open at 4 p.m., and the show begins at 5 p.m. Limited tickets are still available. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.RoadToRock.org or call 815-927-1540.

The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, located at 9 W. Cass St. in Joliet, is committed to preserving the rich history and contributions of musicians, performers and industry leaders who have impacted the music world and embodied the creative spirit of Illinois. The museum strives to inform, engage and inspire visitors through exhibits and programs that draw upon a diversity of cultures, history and musical influence.