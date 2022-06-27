June 27, 2022
Editorials
Opinion

Nowlan: Hurtling toward ‘home plate’ as we age

By Jim Nowlan

Sheltering in place during the pandemic offered old duffers like me, nearing 81, plenty of time, maybe too much, to reflect. I wonder if other “mature” readers have been reflecting:

Old friends around me are dropping like flies, and others are hobbled by physical and cognitive problems that lack good outcomes. I realize that I too am, in the middle of this baseball season, hurtling toward “home plate.”

Looking back, on both Little League and the game of life, I recall hitting a few singles to center. But never the home run I was capable of. The vagaries of the ball, bat and my weak follow-through never connected just right. Alas.

Now, in the clubhouse locker room, you might say, I just can’t bring myself to close for good the louvered door to my locker. I suit up and stretch out my aches as best I can.

I am no longer capable of the four-bagger; truth be told, maybe I never was, but, hey, singles can often score a run.

I must finish the civic project in my town, and help a couple of former students win elections. And wrap up a primer/memoir on American politics. Not the stuff of biography maybe, yet chock full of valuable life’s lessons learned, mostly enjoyed, though far fewer than I imagine will find my scribblings of any interest.

Out on the field, I look around. The stands are mostly empty. The day is, however, sunny. Its warmth makes me realize I must thank somebody, something out there, who knows, just for giving me the chance to play the game at all.

• Nowlan is a retired professor, politician, and newspaperman in central Illinois.

OpinionColumn