Morrison Community Hospital To Add Another New State-of-the-Art Operating Room!

The surgical teams, staff, and patients at Morrison Community Hospital have been so pleased with the facility’s brand new state-of-the-art operating room that plans are being finalized to add another one! Construction should be completed by the end of 2022.

“An additional operating room will allow our surgeons, Dr. Cody, Dr. Foad, Dr. Mathew, Dr. Olney, and Dr. Yeager, the flexibility to provide essential surgeries with minimal waiting times,” explained Mick Welding, Marketing Director for MCH. “If you’ve been delaying having a body ache or pain checked out, now is the time to come in for a consultation.”

In addition to general surgeries, Dr. James Olney performs colonoscopies and endoscopies at MCH.

Podiatric surgeon Dr. David Yeager just celebrated his five-year anniversary with MCH. “Dr. Yeager performs minimally invasive surgeries for bunions, thus reducing recovery time,” added Welding. “Dr. Yeager also travels to area nursing homes and assisted living facilities to give residents onsite foot care. His patients love his charismatic personality and that he accepts walk-in patients. Beginning April 12, Dr. Yeager will also see patients at his new office at 841 N. Galena Avenue, Suite 300, in Dixon.”

Dr. Mathew Mathew, Urologist, specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of problems of the urinary system in men and women, and of the reproductive system in men. He also performs vasectomies at MCH.

Dr. Foad is an Orthopedic surgeon specializing in knee replacement and shoulder surgery. He also has an office at the Terrace Ridge Medical Center, 4622 Progress Drive, Suite C, in Davenport where he sees patients on Thursdays.

“We are also proud to announce that in June 2022, Dr. Ricky Maddox will be joining our team,” said Welding. “He is a general surgeon, but he also performs colonoscopies, endoscopies, and surgeries to repair varicose veins.”

To make an appointment with any of the surgeons at MCH, please call 815-772-4003 and press 1 for the Family Care Clinic.

