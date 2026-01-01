Shaw Local

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Forreston Lions Club says thanks for Christmas support

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

By Lions Randy Ludwig and Larry Dikkers

The Forreston Lions Club would like to thank everyone who helped with the Christmas boxes. A special thank you goes out to Forreston Mutual Insurance Company, Forreston Fire Department, Koeller Hardware, Forreston Library and Solutions Bank.

A big thank you to the Forreston Grade School for collecting canned goods and the Forreston Township for use of the building to pack the boxes. Also, a thank you to everyone in the community who picked up an Angel from Solutions Bank, Koeller Hardware and Forreston Library and returned them with a gift.

It is wonderful that we have so many caring and giving people in the community.

- Lions Randy Ludwig and Larry Dikkers

