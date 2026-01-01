Letter: Forreston Lions Club says thanks for Christmas support

The Forreston Lions Club would like to thank everyone who helped with the Christmas boxes. A special thank you goes out to Forreston Mutual Insurance Company, Forreston Fire Department, Koeller Hardware, Forreston Library and Solutions Bank.

A big thank you to the Forreston Grade School for collecting canned goods and the Forreston Township for use of the building to pack the boxes. Also, a thank you to everyone in the community who picked up an Angel from Solutions Bank, Koeller Hardware and Forreston Library and returned them with a gift.

It is wonderful that we have so many caring and giving people in the community.

- Lions Randy Ludwig and Larry Dikkers