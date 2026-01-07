GUEST COLUMN: Reflecting on a decade at Kish

Winter is a reflective time of year. As we celebrate the holidays with family and friends, make resolutions for the new year and slow down during the shorter, colder days, we naturally take time to reflect on our lives.

Life is a series of ups and downs — moments of joy and accomplishment, as well as serious challenges. While the ups are easier to navigate, it is often the tough times that make the good times even more meaningful.

During my 10 years at Kish, we have faced our share of challenges, including the state budget impasse that led to staff layoffs, a global pandemic that forced us to fundamentally change how we do business, and, most recently, federal funding cuts that affected programs and staffing.

At the same time, the past 10 years have brought many positive developments, with the successes far outweighing the challenges. We learned from difficult moments and used them to improve. The list of achievements during this period is impressive.

One of the most meaningful accomplishments for me is the recent implementation of the All-In Tuition model at Kish, which allows students to pay one price for tuition, fees and books.

Reaching this milestone required tremendous effort across the college, particularly in reducing textbook costs and making the actual cost of attending Kish more affordable and transparent. Course materials are now easy to access on the first day of class.

What surprised me most was early student feedback showing that ease of access to required books mattered even more than lower tuition costs. While I initially viewed this initiative through the lens of cost transparency, it has proven to be, at its core, a student success program — the best possible outcome.

Reflecting on the past decade of leadership, the most significant personal lesson of my presidential journey has been discovering what it takes to persevere during challenging times. That quality is grit — the strength and courage to keep moving forward.

I have found that grit in the support of those I interact with every day: a kind word from a peer or community member, the colleagues who walk beside me daily, and the loved ones I return home to each night. We all draw strength from various sources that help us put one foot in front of the other — much like our students do as they navigate barriers and challenges while working to complete their college degrees. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who helped me find my grit during my time at Kish.

I am incredibly fortunate to work with an outstanding board of trustees. Three members who hired me in late 2015 — Bob Johnson, Bob Hammon and Kathy Spears — continue to serve today. Their leadership, combined with the fresh perspectives and voices of trustees Geri-Dee Hayden, Tonda Bruch, Dave Lilja and Cathie Hopkins, has played a vital role in Kish’s success.

My final reflection after 10 years of leading Kish is just how deeply honored I am to have had this experience. I recognize the profound impact that I — along with so many dedicated colleagues — have had on our college and the communities we serve. That realization is both humbling and deeply gratifying.

I am forever Kish proud.

Dr. Laurie S. Borowicz is the president of Kishwaukee College.