Barn burns on Milledgeville Road, west of Polo

Smoke rises from the charred remains of a barn located at 14765 W. Milledgeville Road, west of Polo, on Saturday, Dec. 20, following an evening fire Friday, Dec. 19. The barn housed tractors and other machinery. No injuries were reported. (Earleen Hinton)

Polo fire crews, with the help of several surrounding agencies, battled a barn fire in frigid temperatures Friday, Dec. 19, at 14765 W. Milledgeville Road.

“The call came in at 9:05 p.m.,” Polo Fire Chief Jim Ports said Saturday. “There were lawn mowers...all kinds of equipment. It was a big barn and another shed went up with it.”

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and there were no injuries, Ports said. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a two-story home also located on the property, located just east of Freeport Road.

Mutual aid from eight departments helped Polo firefighters on scene for about four hours, Ports said.

“We had to haul water in and then were called back out at 3:30 a.m. when it rekindled,” Ports said.

Departments providing mutual aid included Sterling, Lanark, Forreston, Oregon, Mt. Morris, Dixon City, Dixon Rural, and Advance Ambulance. Stillman Valley covered the Polo station while crews were on scene.

“I want to thank all the area departments for all their help,” Ports said.