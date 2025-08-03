Perfect weather pairs perfectly with ‘Brass From The Past’ at Jamboree concert in Mt. Morris

Three vocalists performed with “Brass From The Past" at the Jamboree Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton)

Perfect weather paired perfectly with “Brass From The Past” on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Mt. Morris.

An estimated 1,300 people turned out to hear the popular band play Motown, soul, and rock selections, featuring a large horn section and a dynamic rhythm section.

Three vocalists and the strong brass section kept the crowd moving to the tunes as temperatures dipped into the low 70s.

And there was a local connection with Terry Connell of Mt. Morris playing the trumpet.

The free Jamboree Concert Series continues through the summer from 7-9 p.m. on Fridays in downtown Mt. Morris on Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell on the Campus.

Jamboree Schedule

Aug. 8: The Jimmys featuring Marcia Ball – blues, funk, soul and R&B

Aug. 9: Surf Zombies – surf rock

Aug. 15: Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 16: Mr. Myers – reggae, rock, pop and calypso

Aug. 22: Heartache Tonight – Eagles tribute

Aug. 23: Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones – 1950s, 1960s rock and roll

Aug. 29: Fortunate Sons – Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute