2025 concert season opens at Oregon Park West

"That Gurl" performed at the opening week of the Oregon Park District's Concerts in the Park on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at Oregon Park Wret. Stillman bank sponsored the band performace. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Hot and humid temperatures and music by “That Gurl” kicked off the 2025 season of the Oregon Park District’s Concerts in the Park Tuesday, June 17.

A good crowd braved the 90-degree heat at Oregon Park West, 1402 Koontz Place, with Stillman Bank serving as the music sponsor.

Before the 6:30 p.m. concert, bank staff gave out beach balls filled with confetti for kids to play with during the free concert.

Here’s the rest of the summer schedule for the Tuesday night concerts:

June 24: Buzzed by SonSET, sponsored by Central Bank

July 1: The 80’s Hit List, sponsored by Coilcraft

July 8: Soda, sponsored by the City of Oregon

July 15: Blue Steel, sponsored by E.D. Etnyre

July 22: Burn N Bush/Color Run, sponsored by Woods

Attendees are reminded to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets to enjoy the 90-minute concerts.

Food vendors are also available on site to purchase food or beverages. In the event of threatening weather, concerts will be moved to River’s Edge Experience, 103 S. 1st. Street, Oregon.

Concert updates can be found on the park district’s Facebook page.