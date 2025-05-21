Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck pull is June 7

An antique tractor makes it way down the course at a previous Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull. This year's event is Saturday, June 7 in Leaf River. (Photo provided by Josh Bolen)

LEAF RIVER – The 14th Annual Forreston FFA Alumni Tractor and Truck Pull is Saturday, June 7.

“Please make plans to attend this annual event that has become a community favorite for the whole family,” said organizer Josh Bolen.

The pull begins at noon with antique tractors, followed by farm stock tractors at 2 p.m., MTTPA trucks at 4 p.m., and finally MTTPA and ISP Trucks and Tractors at 7 p.m.

Admission is $15 for an all-day wrist band, kids 5 years old and younger are free.

“All proceeds go to the Forreston FFA Alumni which supports the Forreston FFA Chapter by way of general funding and scholarships,” said Bolen. “The Alumni wants to say thanks to everyone who has attended the pull in the past and hopes to see you again on June 7 in Leaf River behind the River Valley Complex.

Bolen also thanked event sponsors: Area Tree Service, Carroll Service Co., Country Financial Richard Montavan Jr., Forsight Bank, Leaf River Land and Cattle, Martin and Company, Myers’ Farm, Seward Ag Supply, Troy Wilken, U.S. Auctioneers Inc., Bocker Ruff Grain, Compeer Financial, Heels and Hardhats Contracting, Helm, M2 Service Company, Merit Crane Rental, Johnson Tractor, Buckshot Ridge Farms and Excavating LLC, Dekalb Implement, Forreston Mutual Insurance Company, M.A.D. Acres, and Peabudy’s North.