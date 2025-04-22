Forreston FFA hosts ag day for grade school students

Jenny the donkey was a big hit for Forreston Grade School students during the Forreston FFA petting zoo on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Forreston FFA member Dawson Heslop of Leaf River, brought Jenny to the event which was held on the lawn of the grade school. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Tractors, pigs, a calf, and brand new chicks were just part of the Forreston FFA’s Ag Day for grade school students on Thursday, April 17.

The event was designed to allow Forreston high school students to teach elementary students about the different aspects of agriculture.

“Students in every single grade learned about agricultural-related lessons, taught by our high school students,” said Forreston FFA Adviser and Ag Teacher Kelley Parks. “It’s a little chilly today, but the kids don’t seem to mind.”

Classes of grade school students took turns visiting the FFA petting zoo on the school’s southwest lawn where they could see and touch farm animals while learning from their FFA owners about how they raise and care for their animals.

Across from the petting zoo, kids could climb into large farm tractors where FFA students sat with them in the cabs and answered questions about how the large machines are used on farms.

This year’s event also included a demonstration about grain bin safety which was moved indoors due to the weather.

Upcoming Forreston FFA events include the FFA greenhouse’s opening, the annual banquet, and a touch-a-tractor event for German Valley Grade School students.

The FFA greenhouse opens on Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be open on the following days: 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 29; 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 2; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 3; 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 6; 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 9; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10; 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 13; 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 16; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

The Annual Banquet is set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 5 in the Forreston Jr./Sr. High School commons area. The FFA chapter will provide a meal and drinks.Awards and scholarships will be presented.

The German Valley Grade School’s Touch a Tractor event will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 7, at Forreston High School. All students at German Valley Grade School will come to Forreston High School where they will be able to climb into the tractors, talk to FFA members and learn about safety and agriculture.