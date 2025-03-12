Plenty of fun and farm at FFA alumni’s 37th Farm Toy and Craft Show in Forreston

Gerald Kersten of Ashton walks between two rows of farm toys at the Forreston FFA Alumni's Farm Toy and Craft Show on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at the Forreston High School. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – Sunny skies and spring-like temperatures didn’t deter visitors from stopping by the Forreston FFA Alumni’s 37th Annual Farm Toy and Craft Show at Forreston High School on Saturday, March 8.

Farm toy and craft exhibitors, a silent auction, a coloring station for kids, and a Farm Toy Display Competition were all part of the fundraiser for the Forreston FFA program.

Dillyn Heslop, 14, of Leaf River, took home the Best of Show for his farm toy display competition. “Hopefully this will be my future farm,” said Heslop.

Cade Hoffman, a Forreston High School FFA member, was manning one of the tables were club members sold this year’s show two toy tractors – 1:64 scale, Massey Ferguson 1130 with Duals and a other a Massey Ferguson 8740S for $35 each.

Visitors could grab a bite to eat at the event’s lunch stand that featured Eickman’s meats along with homemade pies, cookies, bars and brownies.

And in the cafeteria area, the Bolen family, comprised of Leo 1, Amos 6, and Annie 4, were busy coloring farm scenes at the ‘Little Farmers’ Country Art’ table under the direction of their mom, Stacy.

The Forreston FFA Alumni Toy and Craft show is held each year in March. For more information about the event, visit www.forrestonffaalumni.org

For information about Forreston High School’s agriculture and FFA program, contact FFA Advisor and Teacher Kelley Parks at 815-938-2036.